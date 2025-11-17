New Mayors, Old Warnings: Socialism Back in City Halls

The elections of Zohran Mamdani in New York City and Katie Wilson in Seattle intensified the national debate as socialist-influenced agendas return to two of the country's most visible city halls, raising concerns among conservative economists and historians who say earlier American attempts at collective governance repeatedly failed due to high costs and weakened incentives.

Wins by Mamdani and Wilson came as voters confront higher rents, public safety concerns, and strained municipal budgets, prompting warnings that policies centered on expanded taxation and government-run services may create long-term economic risks beyond city boundaries.