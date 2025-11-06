Zohran Mamdani and the Soros Blueprint

In less than a decade, 34-year-old democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani went from an obscure community organizer to New York City's mayor-elect.
His rise, according to public financial filings and investigative reporting, was engineered through a network of political nonprofits and religious organizations linked to billionaire financier George Soros and his Open Society Foundations.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.