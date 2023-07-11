Would Nuclear Power Plant Attack Be Chernobyl 2.0?

Amid their bloody battlefield stalemate, it is the ongoing war of words between Russia and Ukraine — with each nation accusing the other of secretly plotting to blow up a nuclear power plant — that currently has the rest of the world most alarmed, with some fearing such an attack could unleash a repeat of the Chernobyl horrors, or perhaps even worse.

But experts say that even if one side did strike the massive nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, the largest facility of its type in Europe, the aftermath is unlikely to be anything approaching the death and devastation seen after the Soviet Union’s infamous April 1986 Chernobyl disaster.