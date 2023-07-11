×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zaporizhzhia | power plant | chernobyl

Would Nuclear Power Plant Attack Be Chernobyl 2.0?

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seen from Nikopol on April 27, 2022. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 06:17 AM EDT

Amid their bloody battlefield stalemate, it is the ongoing war of words between Russia and Ukraine — with each nation accusing the other of secretly plotting to blow up a nuclear power plant — that currently has the rest of the world most alarmed, with some fearing such an attack could unleash a repeat of the Chernobyl horrors, or perhaps even worse.

But experts say that even if one side did strike the massive nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, the largest facility of its type in Europe, the aftermath is unlikely to be anything approaching the death and devastation seen after the Soviet Union’s infamous April 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Amid their bloody battlefield stalemate, it is the ongoing war of words between Russia and Ukraine — with each nation accusing the other of secretly plotting to blow up a nuclear power plant — that currently has the rest of the world most alarmed, with some fearing such an...
zaporizhzhia, power plant, chernobyl
1163
2023-17-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 06:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved