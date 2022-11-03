Yeshiva University Forms LGBTQ Club Amid 'Pride' Legal Battle

Yeshiva University, the country's flagship Jewish university, has announced the creation of a new LGBTQ student group amid an ongoing legal battle with the YU Pride Alliance – an existing club that the school won't recognize due to its religious beliefs.
The university-sanctioned club, the Kol Yisrael Areivim Club, provides an "approved traditional Orthodox alternative" to the YU Pride Alliance, according to a memo that officials sent to students.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin