Yeshiva University Forms LGBTQ Club Amid 'Pride' Legal Battle

Yeshiva University, the country's flagship Jewish university, has announced the creation of a new LGBTQ student group amid an ongoing legal battle with the YU Pride Alliance – an existing club that the school won't recognize due to its religious beliefs.

The university-sanctioned club, the Kol Yisrael Areivim Club, provides an "approved traditional Orthodox alternative" to the YU Pride Alliance, according to a memo that officials sent to students.