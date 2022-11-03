×
Tags: yeshiva university | lgbtq | club | jewish | yu rride alliance | religion

Yeshiva University Forms LGBTQ Club Amid 'Pride' Legal Battle

The campus of Yeshiva University stands in upper Manhattan in New York City, on Aug. 30. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 07:23 AM EDT

Yeshiva University, the country's flagship Jewish university, has announced the creation of a new LGBTQ student group amid an ongoing legal battle with the YU Pride Alliance – an existing club that the school won't recognize due to its religious beliefs.

The university-sanctioned club, the Kol Yisrael Areivim Club, provides an "approved traditional Orthodox alternative" to the YU Pride Alliance, according to a memo that officials sent to students.

