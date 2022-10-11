×
Xi Reappointment Likely Means a More Belligerent China

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 06:21 AM EDT

Xi Jinping's likely reappointment as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party at its 20th National Congress next week could signify the unveiling of an even more aggressive Chinese foreign policy, analysts say.

If reappointed at the twice-a-decade congress, which opens Oct. 16, it will be Xi's third term as head of the CCP.

