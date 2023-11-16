Spaceplane Test Signals Secret Program Boasts 'Amazing' Abilities

With an upcoming test mission set to explore the tantalizing prospect of "new orbital regimes," military analysts reading the tea leaves surrounding the "highly sensitive and secretive" X-37B spaceplane say it appears to be a "very successful program."

Space Force – a military branch that falls under the Air Force's purview and is charged with protecting the U.S. in, from, and to space – announced that a seventh mission of the X-37B is scheduled to launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 7.