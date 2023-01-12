The 5 World Elections to Watch in 2023

While Americans may have to wait until 2024 to choose the next "leader of the free world," the rest of that world keeps on spinning and there are plenty of elections around the globe this year that could have a significant geopolitical impact – including on the United States.

The past year brought a series of historic outcomes, from the election of Italy's first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to office after the Jewish State's fourth election in five years.