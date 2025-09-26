WATCH TV LIVE

workplace | reverse mentorship | trend | traditional roles

Workplace Reverse Mentorship Flips Traditional Roles

Saturday, 11 October 2025 11:56 AM EDT

In any job, a good mentor can help employees find answers to their questions, approach work in new ways and grow in their careers.

Traditionally, mentors are more senior and share their life experiences as a teaching opportunity for their mentees. But a new style of mentorship is gaining popularity and turning this practice upside down.

Reverse mentorship is flipping traditional roles in the workplace, giving older or more senior employees the chance to learn from those who are junior to them.
