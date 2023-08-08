×
'Woke' Women's Soccer Team 'Oblivious' to What US Fans Want

USA players celebrate as Andi Sullivan scores her team's first penalty in the penalty shootout during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 in Melbourne/ Naarm, Australia, on Aug. 6. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 August 2023 07:50 AM EDT

The heavily favored U.S. Women's National Soccer Team suffered its earliest exit ever in the Women's World Cup after a stunning loss to Sweden that many are blaming on the team's focus on "wokeness."

The game boiled down to Olympian, star forward, and activist Megan Rapinoe missing a penalty kick. The misfire injected new life into Sweden, which won, 5-4.

