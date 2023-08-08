'Woke' Women's Soccer Team 'Oblivious' to What US Fans Want

The heavily favored U.S. Women's National Soccer Team suffered its earliest exit ever in the Women's World Cup after a stunning loss to Sweden that many are blaming on the team's focus on "wokeness."
The game boiled down to Olympian, star forward, and activist Megan Rapinoe missing a penalty kick. The misfire injected new life into Sweden, which won, 5-4.
