'Woke' Name Changes Invade Academia, Science, Dictionary

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 07:10 AM EST

The "woke" mob has waged a voracious, public war to force name changes of sports teams, street names, and even the definition of words in the name of erasing traces of purported racism and advocating for so-called "inclusiveness" – and the progressive agenda hasn't slowed with recent naming controversies in academia, science, and even the dictionary.

From Stanford University's "Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative," a multi-phase project that seeks to "eliminate many forms of harmful language" in Stanford websites to Cambridge Dictionary's decision to ignore biology by redefining "woman" to mean "an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth," the left's quest to overhaul language is penetrating various sectors.

platinum
