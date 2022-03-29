Will Smith's Oscar Attack Reveals 'Hypocrisy of Left, Hollywood'

In the aftermath of "the attack heard round the world" – Will Smith's decision to jump on stage at the Oscars and hit comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife – perhaps the most revealing aspect involved the reactions from politicians and liberal commentators, takes which ran the gamut from cheering Smith for the outburst to somehow blaming it on former President Donald Trump.

While most Americans may not know what movie won Best Picture on Sunday night at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, nearly everyone with an internet connection has watched the clip of Smith suddenly charging the Dolby Theatre stage and smacking Rock in the face. Rock had just made a joke referring to Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head – a result of her having alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.