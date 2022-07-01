×
Tags: white house | press secretary | karine jean pierre | biden administration

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Appears 'Befuddled,' 'Unsure'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 22. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Friday, 01 July 2022 06:20 AM EDT

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre may have made history as the first Black and openly gay person to serve as the president's chief spokesperson, but communications experts say the Biden administration is paying the price for placing identity politics over qualifications as Jean-Pierre wraps up a bumpy first month.

Since taking over from Jen Psaki, who left to start a new role with MSNBC, experts say Jean-Pierre has displayed an over reliance on her briefing book, struggled to answer reporter's questions, and shown little empathy for average Americans grappling with economic uncertainty amid skyrocketing inflation.

Friday, 01 July 2022 06:20 AM
