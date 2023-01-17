×
White House Press Briefings Devolve Into 'Total Waste of Time'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 13. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:44 AM EST

The White House daily press briefing, designed to disseminate important news and provide journalists with a regular opportunity to hold officials to account, has devolved into an uninformative "spectacle" that communications experts argue no longer serves the purpose it once did.

Media experts say developments such as the 24/7 news cycle, the internet, and social media have drastically diminished the need for a designated White House spokesperson and daily briefing, at least in its current form.

