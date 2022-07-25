'Tone Deaf' White House Slammed for 'Hypocritical' Biden COVID Updates

The White House's flippant and dismissive responses to questions surrounding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis last week was only the most recent example of a "hypocritical" and "tone deaf" administration infamous for repeatedly bending or breaking the pandemic protocols it wanted imposed on average Americans, according to communications experts.

Biden's diagnosis on Thursday ended a lengthy streak of avoiding a positive test for the man who on the campaign trail promised to "shut down the virus," repeatedly boasted about being fully vaccinated and receiving a pair of boosters, and chided those who hadn't done so for creating a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."