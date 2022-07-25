×
Tags: white house | joe biden | covid-19 | diagnosis

'Tone Deaf' White House Slammed for 'Hypocritical' Biden COVID Updates

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 25 July 2022 06:50 AM EDT

The White House's flippant and dismissive responses to questions surrounding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis last week was only the most recent example of a "hypocritical" and "tone deaf" administration infamous for repeatedly bending or breaking the pandemic protocols it wanted imposed on average Americans, according to communications experts.

Biden's diagnosis on Thursday ended a lengthy streak of avoiding a positive test for the man who on the campaign trail promised to "shut down the virus," repeatedly boasted about being fully vaccinated and receiving a pair of boosters, and chided those who hadn't done so for creating a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

