Tags: white house | gaffes | spin | nato

Biden Gaffes, Staff Spin Prompt Questions on Who Speaks for US

President Joe Biden delivers remarks after signing H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 29. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 07:04 AM

A series of recent gaffes by President Joe Biden – and the White House's frantic attempts to spin them into line with established Washington, D.C. policy – has led many Americans to question who truly speaks for the United States: the elected president or his appointed staff?

Biden's team has had to swoop in to correct, clarify, or clean up several curious comments made by the president about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Though Biden and his staff have sought to project a unified U.S. front in the face of Russia's invasion, the president and his administration have often appeared to not be on the same page.

platinum
A series of recent gaffes by President Joe Biden - and the White House's frantic attempts to spin them into line with established Washington, D.C. policy - has led many Americans to question who truly speaks for the United States.
2022-04-30
Wednesday, 30 March 2022 07:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
