White House's New 'Disinformation' Effort 'Doomed to Fail'

After launching what appears to be another iteration of the previously panned Disinformation Governance Board, the White House's latest attempt to become the arbiter of truth should start its work by looking in the mirror and cleaning up the disinformation that regularly flows from the Biden administration, critics say.

Vice President Kamala Harris last month was charged with overseeing a new internet policy task force to create programs and policies designed to protect "political figures" and journalists from "disinformation," "abuse," and "harassment."