White House Cocaine Latest in String of D.C. Unsolved Mysteries

The White House is seen in Washington on July 30, 2022 (AP)

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 06:42 AM EDT

The Secret Service’s seeming inability to determine who left a bag of cocaine in the White House is just the latest unsolved mystery involving the Washington, D.C., political class in recent years.

While the Biden administration appears to prioritize investigations involving conservative parents and protesters and former President Donald Trump, several serious cases remain unresolved.

Tuesday, 18 July 2023 06:42 AM
