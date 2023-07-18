White House Cocaine Latest in String of D.C. Unsolved Mysteries

The Secret Service’s seeming inability to determine who left a bag of cocaine in the White House is just the latest unsolved mystery involving the Washington, D.C., political class in recent years.
While the Biden administration appears to prioritize investigations involving conservative parents and protesters and former President Donald Trump, several serious cases remain unresolved.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin