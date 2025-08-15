WATCH TV LIVE

Whistleblower: Ky. Transportation Cabinet Sold Licenses to Illegals

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 August 2025 08:12 AM EDT

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat presidential hopeful, came under fire after workers in his Transportation Cabinet allegedly created a black market to sell thousands of driver's licenses to illegal immigrants.

The allegation came from a whistleblower who was later fired for her claims that agents in Beshear's Cabinet created the scheme and charged illegal immigrants $200 for a license.

Thursday, 28 August 2025 08:12 AM
