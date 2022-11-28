×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: west virginia | jim justice | china | monopoly | minerals

West Virginia Governor Takes on Chinese Rare Earth Monopoly

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (Chris Jackson/AP)

By    |   Monday, 28 November 2022 06:21 AM EST

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a development last week that could take a bite out of China's virtual monopoly on the extraction and refinement of rare earth minerals.

These 17 elements are called rare earth metals because they are hard to find in economically viable concentrations. They include Scandium, Yttrium, Europium, and Gadolinium, among others. Rare earths are critical for producing semiconductors and other components in high-tech equipment.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a development last week that could take a bite out of China's virtual monopoly on the extraction and refinement of rare earth minerals.
west virginia, jim justice, china, monopoly, minerals
1116
2022-21-28
Monday, 28 November 2022 06:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved