Ukraine a 'Pawn' in Power Struggle Between West, Russia

A Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-tank launcher at a frontline, northeast of Kyiv on March 3. (Aris Messinis/Getty Images)

Friday, 04 March 2022 06:34 AM

Ukraine's post-Soviet struggle to forge its own path essentially turned the country into a geopolitical pawn that the West repeatedly has used to destabilize Russia and target the Kremlin – all while nonnuclear, non-NATO Ukraine lacked a suitable defense to blunt Moscow's inevitable reprisals, experts say.

The U.S. and European allies have a long history of using the powerful former Soviet republic, which geographically serves as a buffer between Russia and the European Union, as a tool to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's autocratic rule.

Friday, 04 March 2022 06:34 AM
