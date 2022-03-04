Ukraine a 'Pawn' in Power Struggle Between West, Russia

Ukraine's post-Soviet struggle to forge its own path essentially turned the country into a geopolitical pawn that the West repeatedly has used to destabilize Russia and target the Kremlin – all while nonnuclear, non-NATO Ukraine lacked a suitable defense to blunt Moscow's inevitable reprisals, experts say.

The U.S. and European allies have a long history of using the powerful former Soviet republic, which geographically serves as a buffer between Russia and the European Union, as a tool to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's autocratic rule.