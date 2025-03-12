WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wes moore | governor | maryland | gop | republicans | elections | democrats

Maryland GOP Eyes Governor's Race Amid Moore's Woes

Gov. Wes Moore faces mounting challenges, giving Maryland Republicans an opening in the 2026 governor's race. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:21 AM EDT

Maryland is one of the bluest states in America. According to World Population Review, only Vermont and Massachusetts have a higher percentage of registered Democrats.

In Maryland, Democrats hold a 14-point voter registration advantage over Republicans. That's a steep climb for any GOP candidate considering a statewide run.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Maryland is one of the bluest states in America. According to World Population Review, only Vermont and Massachusetts have a higher percentage of registered Democrats.
wes moore, governor, maryland, gop, republicans, elections, democrats, donald trump
1031
2025-21-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved