WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: washington d.c. | think tank | promote | post | saudi cleric | jihad

D.C. Think Tank Promotes Saudi Jihadist Cleric in Sept. 11 Post

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 08:05 AM EDT

A Washington, D.C., think tank with ties to Democrat and Republican administrations posted a video on X on Sept. 11 depicting Osama Bin Laden's mentor, sheikh Osama al-Odah, as an "advocate for democratic reform" and as a moderate.

The post by the Middle East Democracy Center (MEDC) called for the release of the sheikh, a prominent Saudi cleric and jihadist preacher.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A Washington, D.C., think tank with ties to Democrat and Republican administrations posted a video on X on Sept. 11 depicting Osama Bin Laden's mentor, sheikh Osama al-Odah, as an "advocate for democratic reform" and as a moderate.
washington d.c., think tank, promote, post, saudi cleric, jihad
1290
2025-05-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved