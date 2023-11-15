DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency as Crime Spirals Out of Control

Facing an uptick in carjackings, homicides, and overall violent crime, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency as law enforcement experts wonder just what the "tipping point" will be when it comes to turning the crime-ridden city around.

Bowser's announcement comes on the heels of an incident during which Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter reportedly opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle on Sunday night.