President Joe Biden lauded Rochelle Walensky, the outgoing director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for making the agency a “stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans” — a perspective that was dismissed by critics who note that public trust in the CDC eroded during her reign.

Walenksy last week announced that she would relinquish her role leading one of the country’s premier public health institutions on June 30.