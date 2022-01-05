12 Ways Elections Would Change if Democrats' 'Voting Rights' Bill Passes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is using this week’s one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as a catalyst for a renewed push to ditch the filibuster and pass legislation that Democrats say is essential to protect voting rights — but what does the bill before the Senate actually entail?

Ever since the House of Representatives in March passed H.R.1, a sweeping election overhaul by the federal government known popularly as the For the People Act of 2021, Senate Democrats have been attempting to do the same in the upper chamber.