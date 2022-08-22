Vogue Praises Progressive Justice Jackson After Snubbing Barrett

Conservative critics are blasting Vogue's latest lefty-fawning magazine cover, slamming its slanted coverage for a lack of justice – specifically one: Amy Coney Barrett.
The premiere fashion magazine's September issue celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black female Supreme Court justice with a glowing article written by public defender Imelme Umana and a photo shoot courtesy of the renowned Annie Leibovitz.
