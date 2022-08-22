×
Tags: vogue | ketanji brown jackson | amy coney barrett | progressive | magazine cover

Vogue Praises Progressive Justice Jackson After Snubbing Barrett

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 8. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 22 August 2022 06:13 AM EDT

Conservative critics are blasting Vogue's latest lefty-fawning magazine cover, slamming its slanted coverage for a lack of justice – specifically one: Amy Coney Barrett.

The premiere fashion magazine's September issue celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black female Supreme Court justice with a glowing article written by public defender Imelme Umana and a photo shoot courtesy of the renowned Annie Leibovitz.

