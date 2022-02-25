Are China, Russia Forming New 'Axis of Evil'?

A burgeoning alliance between two of America's greatest geopolitical adversaries, China and Russia, was seemingly strengthened this week after Beijing gave its apparent "tacit approval" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine – a move that experts say could indicate the creation of a new "axis of evil."

Hours before Putin announced the start of Russia's military operation in eastern Ukraine, U.S. officials accused Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping of joining forces to create a "profoundly illiberal" world order that would be "destructive rather than additive."