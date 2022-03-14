Where Might Putin Strike Next?

If Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to fulfill his longstanding goal of reuniting "historical" Russia to establish his modern-day nation as a great world power, military analysts fear Ukraine won't be his last conquest.
Even though Putin hasn't made any formal indications that he will strike another country as his military forces expand their offensive in Ukraine, experts say he has his eye on several strategic locations and former Soviet satellites.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin