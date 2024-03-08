×
Tags: vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | drones | attack | missiles

What Is Shooting Down Putin's AWACS Deep in Russian Territory?

By    |   Friday, 08 March 2024 07:41 AM EST

Russia is potentially gaining momentum on the ground as the war grinds on in Ukraine, but it's a different story entirely in the air and the sea.

Ukraine has effectively shut down Russia's air force and navy, using repeated attacks into protected territory to destroy and damage sophisticated platforms.

John Mills

