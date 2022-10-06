Putin Using Tactical Nukes Would 'Unify' Opposition

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine increasingly becomes a slog or even a losing effort for his inexperienced forces equipped with less than stellar weaponry, fears grow that the boxed-in Kremlin leader could deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" as a game changer – but what exactly are those weapons and what would such a strike look like in Ukraine?

The word "tactical" in the designation "tactical nuclear weapon" does a lot of the heavy lifting, invoking the image of a clean, precise, and somewhat-limited strike. But the detonation of such a bomb is likely to be anything but.