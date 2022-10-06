×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | nuclear weapons | war

Putin Using Tactical Nukes Would 'Unify' Opposition

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 06 October 2022 06:23 AM EDT

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine increasingly becomes a slog or even a losing effort for his inexperienced forces equipped with less than stellar weaponry, fears grow that the boxed-in Kremlin leader could deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" as a game changer – but what exactly are those weapons and what would such a strike look like in Ukraine?

The word "tactical" in the designation "tactical nuclear weapon" does a lot of the heavy lifting, invoking the image of a clean, precise, and somewhat-limited strike. But the detonation of such a bomb is likely to be anything but.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine increasingly becomes a slog or even a losing effort for his inexperienced forces equipped with less than stellar weaponry, fears grow that the boxed-in Kremlin leader could deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" as a game changer.
vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, nuclear weapons, war
1044
2022-23-06
Thursday, 06 October 2022 06:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved