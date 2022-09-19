Unlucky 13: Putin's Inner Circle Plagued by Bizarre Deaths

The mysterious deaths in 2022 of more than a dozen Russian oligarchs – including some wealthy members of embattled President Vladimir Putin's inner circle – have led to questions about whether the string of fatalities should be chalked up to coincidence or the Kremlin.

While some of those killed were known as outspoken Putin critics, others would be more aptly labeled cronies of the longtime Russian leader. Since his disastrous order to invade Ukraine more than 200 days ago, Putin has faced united pushback from much of the Western world and is even beginning to see rumblings of discontent domestically.