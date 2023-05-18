Top Harvard Expert: Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapon in Ukraine

With a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive that could prove formidable against depleted Russian forces, a top expert on Russia at Harvard warns that President Vladimir Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon to stave off defeat.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, makes a strong and unequivocal case for why Putin will detonate a nuclear device in Ukraine if he is forced into a serious retreat.