Tags: vladimir putin | rusia | ukraine | nuclear weapon | tactical | strategic

Top Harvard Expert: Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapon in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin (Getty Images)

Thursday, 18 May 2023 02:11 PM EDT

With a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive that could prove formidable against depleted Russian forces, a top expert on Russia at Harvard warns that President Vladimir Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon to stave off defeat.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, makes a strong and unequivocal case for why Putin will detonate a nuclear device in Ukraine if he is forced into a serious retreat.

With a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive that could prove formidable against the depleted Russian forces, a top expert on Russia at Harvard warns President Vladimir Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon to stave off defeat.
Thursday, 18 May 2023 02:11 PM
