Putin's 'Tactical' Nukes Will Still Kill Thousands, Experts Say

Amid fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could turn to nuclear weapons to change the momentum of his Ukraine invasion, war strategists say attempting to define the potential device as "tactical" or "strategic" is foolish and succeeds only in making one weapon of mass death and destruction seem slightly less dangerous than another.
"'Tactical' versus 'strategic' nuclear weapons is just wordplay," said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Astore. "All nuclear weapons are entirely devastating and potentially escalatory to a full-scale nuclear war."
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin