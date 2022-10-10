×
Tags: vladimir putin | nukes | russia | ukraine | invasion

Putin's 'Tactical' Nukes Will Still Kill Thousands, Experts Say

(Newsmax)

Monday, 10 October 2022 06:40 AM EDT

Amid fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could turn to nuclear weapons to change the momentum of his Ukraine invasion, war strategists say attempting to define the potential device as "tactical" or "strategic" is foolish and succeeds only in making one weapon of mass death and destruction seem slightly less dangerous than another.

"'Tactical' versus 'strategic' nuclear weapons is just wordplay," said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill Astore. "All nuclear weapons are entirely devastating and potentially escalatory to a full-scale nuclear war."

Amid fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could turn to nuclear weapons to change the momentum of his Ukraine invasion, war strategists say attempting to define the potential device as "tactical" or "strategic" is foolish.
