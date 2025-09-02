Worry About Violence Grows as Trans Numbers Swell

The mainstream media reflexively tamped down any mention that the suspect who shot up a Catholic school in Minneapolis last week was suffering from gender dysphoria.

Two full days after the shooting and with the suspect's gender dysphoria confirmed, The New York Times made no mention that the biological male had changed his name, nor how in a manifesto he left behind just before the shootings said he "was tired of being trans" and wished "he'd never been brain-washed," according to reporting in the New York Post.