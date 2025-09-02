WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: violence | concerns | transgender | shootings | gender dysphoria | media

Worry About Violence Grows as Trans Numbers Swell

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 07:30 AM EDT

The mainstream media reflexively tamped down any mention that the suspect who shot up a Catholic school in Minneapolis last week was suffering from gender dysphoria.

Two full days after the shooting and with the suspect's gender dysphoria confirmed, The New York Times made no mention that the biological male had changed his name, nor how in a manifesto he left behind just before the shootings said he "was tired of being trans" and wished "he'd never been brain-washed," according to reporting in the New York Post.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The mainstream media reflexively tamped down any mention that the suspect who shot up a Catholic school in Minneapolis last week was suffering from gender dysphoria.
violence, concerns, transgender, shootings, gender dysphoria, media
952
2025-30-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved