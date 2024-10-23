OIG Report Rips VA Leaders for Community Care Failures

Scheduling problems for VA patients seeking community care caused at least a dozen veterans to miss receiving treatments for cancer and other illnesses, including one veteran who died in "debilitating pain" as a result.
Those findings and more are part of a scathing report released by an Office of Inspector General investigation into the Veterans Administration hospital in Buffalo, New York.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin