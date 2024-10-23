WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: veterans | va | healthcare | community care | inspector general | ig | donald trump

OIG Report Rips VA Leaders for Community Care Failures

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:36 AM EDT

Scheduling problems for VA patients seeking community care caused at least a dozen veterans to miss receiving treatments for cancer and other illnesses, including one veteran who died in "debilitating pain" as a result.

Those findings and more are part of a scathing report released by an Office of Inspector General investigation into the Veterans Administration hospital in Buffalo, New York.

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:36 AM
