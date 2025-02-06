WATCH TV LIVE

Legislation Would Beef Up Community Care for Vets

Rep. Mike Bost, pictured, and Sen. Jerry Moran introduced legislation on Jan. 28 to strengthen the VA Mission Act, improving veterans' access to private healthcare and reducing wait times.

By    |   Wednesday, 12 February 2025 07:56 AM EST

Following last fall's revelations that veterans were being hindered from obtaining private health care, Republicans are proposing ways to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., and Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., introduced legislation on Jan. 28 to strengthen the VA Mission Act of 2018, commonly called community care, which allows veterans to seek care outside the Veterans Administration's healthcare system, eliminate lengthy waits for appointments, and seek medical attention at a private facility if they live more than 40 miles from a VA medical provider.

