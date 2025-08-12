VA Terminates Collective Bargaining Agreements With Most Union Workers

The Trump administration this year issued an executive order calling for an end to most collective bargaining agreements with unionized federal workers.
The Veterans Administration has now done just that.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin