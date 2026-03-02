Veterans Regain Gun Rights After VA Policy Change

When soldiers return home from war, the last thing they expect is for the nation they fought to protect to strip away one of their most fundamental rights.
But that's what happened to Corey Briest, a National Guardsman who survived a roadside blast while serving in Iraq in 2005, and thousands of others based on a Veterans Administration policy that was recently scrapped.
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