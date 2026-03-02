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Tags: veterans administration | policy | veterans | second amendment | gun rights

Veterans Regain Gun Rights After VA Policy Change

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 07:41 AM EDT

When soldiers return home from war, the last thing they expect is for the nation they fought to protect to strip away one of their most fundamental rights.

But that's what happened to Corey Briest, a National Guardsman who survived a roadside blast while serving in Iraq in 2005, and thousands of others based on a Veterans Administration policy that was recently scrapped.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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When soldiers return home from war, the last thing they expect is for the nation they fought to protect to strip away one of their most fundamental rights.
veterans administration, policy, veterans, second amendment, gun rights
1071
2026-41-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 07:41 AM
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