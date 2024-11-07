WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: veterans administration | budget | funding | democrats | emergency | bill

GOP Angry at Report VA Didn't Need $3B Supplemental Funding

House Veterans' Affairs Chair Mike Bost accused the Biden administration of mismanaging the VA budget and needlessly worrying veterans about their benefits. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 07:21 AM EST

House Republicans are fuming after it was revealed a $3 billion emergency funding bill passed in September to tide over the Veterans Administration's budgetary shortfall apparently was never needed.

Nor is funding for the $12 billion projected shortfall VA officials said was looming in 2025.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
House Republicans are fuming after it was revealed a $3 billion emergency funding bill passed in September to tide over the Veterans Administration's budgetary shortfall apparently was never needed.
veterans administration, budget, funding, democrats, emergency, bill
938
2024-21-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved