Archivists to Share Vera Jackson's Rare Photos With Public

A rare photo exhibit capturing societal scenes of 1930s-40s Los Angeles by Black photographer Vera Jackson is set to be unveiled to the public in its entirety by Christmas 2026.
It will take some time for archivists of California State University, Northridge's Tom & Ethel Bradley Center to take inventory, organize, and document the historical collection. Funding and digitization will also be a part of the process.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin