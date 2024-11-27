WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vera jackson | los angeles | photography | civil rights

Archivists to Share Vera Jackson's Rare Photos With Public

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 07:54 AM EST

A rare photo exhibit capturing societal scenes of 1930s-40s Los Angeles by Black photographer Vera Jackson is set to be unveiled to the public in its entirety by Christmas 2026.

It will take some time for archivists of California State University, Northridge's Tom & Ethel Bradley Center to take inventory, organize, and document the historical collection. Funding and digitization will also be a part of the process.

