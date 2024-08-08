Foreign Military Contractor Presence in Venezuela Portends Trouble

Despite 2,000 arrests already with public vows of more by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, discontent over the country's disputed elections continues to simmer. The reported presence of non-Venezuelan private military contractors indicates Maduro is expecting more disquiet.
With chaos and civil unrest rampant since the July 28 general elections, Latin American experts are suggesting the public appearance of the Russian Wagner Group paramilitary force signifies an ominous future.
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.