Tags: vatican | catholic | leaders | social media | divisiveness | pope

Vatican Looks to Rein In Catholic Leaders' Social Media Use

Pope Francis (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 07:14 AM EDT

While a new Vatican-directed push for Catholic leaders to be more mindful of social media posts may stem from a "genuine concern" about divisiveness in the Western world, it's also stoking concerns that criticism of the Pope won't be tolerated.

The Vatican communications department on Monday released a 20-page document – "Towards Full Presence: A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media" – that called for bishops and high-profile Catholic leaders to tamp down their divisive comments on social media.

