Vatican Looks to Rein In Catholic Leaders' Social Media Use

While a new Vatican-directed push for Catholic leaders to be more mindful of social media posts may stem from a "genuine concern" about divisiveness in the Western world, it's also stoking concerns that criticism of the Pope won't be tolerated.

The Vatican communications department on Monday released a 20-page document – "Towards Full Presence: A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media" – that called for bishops and high-profile Catholic leaders to tamp down their divisive comments on social media.