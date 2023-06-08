Vatican Looks to Rein In Catholic Leaders' Social Media Use

While a new Vatican-directed push for Catholic leaders to be more mindful of social media posts may stem from a "genuine concern" about divisiveness in the Western world, it's also stoking concerns that criticism of the Pope won't be tolerated.
The Vatican communications department on Monday released a 20-page document – "Towards Full Presence: A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media" – that called for bishops and high-profile Catholic leaders to tamp down their divisive comments on social media.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin