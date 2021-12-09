×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | vaccination | proof | rutgers university

Rutgers Demands Students in Online Program Get Vaccinated

(ROBIN UTRECHT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 December 2021 07:36 AM

Helena Garilano isn’t sure why her vaccination status matters to Rutgers University, considering she won’t be stepping foot inside a classroom or even visiting the campus when the 2022 spring semester starts.

So Garilano, who’s been enrolled in Rutgers’ Senior Citizen Audit Program for about a year, said she was stunned when she prepared to enroll in some online health law courses and was told in an email from an administrator that she needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to audit the classes — even remotely.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Helena Garilano isn't sure why her vaccination status matters to Rutgers University, considering she won't be stepping foot inside a classroom or even visiting the campus when the 2022 spring semester starts. So Garilano, who's been enrolled in Rutgers' Senior Citizen Audit...
vaccination, proof, rutgers university
561
2021-36-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved