Rutgers Demands Students in Online Program Get Vaccinated

Helena Garilano isn’t sure why her vaccination status matters to Rutgers University, considering she won’t be stepping foot inside a classroom or even visiting the campus when the 2022 spring semester starts.

So Garilano, who’s been enrolled in Rutgers’ Senior Citizen Audit Program for about a year, said she was stunned when she prepared to enroll in some online health law courses and was told in an email from an administrator that she needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to audit the classes — even remotely.