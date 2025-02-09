WATCH TV LIVE

Legislation Would Purge 'Bad' Employees From VA

Lawmakers are pushing a bill to hold "bad" VA employees accountable after investigations, with Rep. Jen Kiggans citing numerous cases where the VA failed veterans.

Thursday, 13 February 2025 07:55 AM EST

Legislation that aims to root out "bad" Department of Veterans Affairs employees and myriad problems in VA hospitals received its first oversight hearing Feb. 6.

The bipartisan legislation, which has support in the House and Senate, comes on the heels of multiple investigations during the last Congress into allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct, patient safety concerns, employee concerns, and other allegations that they say have directly impacted the delivery of patient care and benefits.

