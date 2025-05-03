Committee Calls on AG Bondi to Probe VA's 'Fake Budget Shortfall'

House Republicans are calling on the Justice Department to investigate former Veterans Affairs officials for "misleading" Congress in securing billions of dollars in funding they later admitted wasn't needed.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., chair of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, last week fired off a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to review the Biden administration's nearly $15 billion in supplemental budget requests last year to cover what he called a "fake budget shortfall."