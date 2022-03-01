No-Fly Zone an Option Only If Biden 'Willing to Go to War'

As the Russian military's grind to gain a foothold inside Ukraine continues – and fighting grows fiercer by the day – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on NATO members, including the U.S., to "close the skies" by implementing a no-fly zone, a move of immense consequence that military analysts say would essentially amount to America going to war against Russia.

While the U.S. and its allies have instituted no-fly zones three times in recent history – in Iraq after the Gulf War, in Bosnia during the 1990s, and in Libya during the 2011 military intervention – President Joe Biden has so far ruled out any patrol over Ukraine that could require the U.S. military to directly engage Russian air forces.