×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Ukraine | us | volodymyr zelenskyy | no fly zone | nato

No-Fly Zone an Option Only If Biden 'Willing to Go to War'

Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighter (Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 March 2022 06:59 AM

As the Russian military's grind to gain a foothold inside Ukraine continues – and fighting grows fiercer by the day – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on NATO members, including the U.S., to "close the skies" by implementing a no-fly zone, a move of immense consequence that military analysts say would essentially amount to America going to war against Russia.

While the U.S. and its allies have instituted no-fly zones three times in recent history – in Iraq after the Gulf War, in Bosnia during the 1990s, and in Libya during the 2011 military intervention – President Joe Biden has so far ruled out any patrol over Ukraine that could require the U.S. military to directly engage Russian air forces.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As the Russian military's grind to gain a foothold inside Ukraine continues - and fighting grows fiercer by the day - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on NATO members, including the U.S., to "close the skies" by implementing a no-fly zone.
us, volodymyr zelenskyy, no fly zone, nato
1002
2022-59-01
Tuesday, 01 March 2022 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved