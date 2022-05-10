Does US Risk Provoking Putin With Ukraine Intelligence Sharing?

Military analysts fear the Pentagon's apparent decision to publicly "pound its chest" about providing Ukraine's armed forces with intelligence that's allegedly been used to kill Russian generals on the battlefield could backfire and end up fueling President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin war machine.

While it's not uncommon for the U.S. to share intelligence with its partners – the U.S. began helping Ukraine with intelligence in the weeks leading up to Russia's late February invasion – veterans say it's a practice that's typically kept tightly under wraps.