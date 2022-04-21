×
Tags: us | stockpile | nuclear weapons | warheads | russia | congress

US Needs More Tactical Nuclear Weapons, but Will Congress Start Building Them?

A U.S. ship launches a Tomahawk cruise missile. Peter Pry, director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security said former President Barack Obama used an opportunity to ax the aging Tomahawk missiles while prohibiting any development of a replacement. (U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 April 2022 06:29 AM

The United States' woeful stockpile of tactical nuclear weapons pales in comparison to the vast arsenal of the versatile and extremely precise warheads that have been amassed by Russia, a critical readiness gap between the powers that experts say is unlikely to be closed by the anti-nuke Biden administration.

Tactical nuclear weapons exist at the lowest point of the nuclear escalatory spectrum. Able to be used in military engagements at sea, on land, or in the air, the weapons can precisely hit a battlefield target with a devastating blow – albeit one with a far more limited zone of destruction than a traditional strategic nuclear weapon, such as those deployed by the U.S. during World War II.

Thursday, 21 April 2022 06:29 AM
