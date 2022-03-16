US Adversaries Test Biden as President Abandons 'Peace Through Strength'

With the U.S. focused on Russian forces in Ukraine trudging ever closer to Kyiv, geopolitical strategists warn that other global adversaries of America are using the distraction of the war to their own benefit.

As the U.S. and Western allies work to protect Ukraine from an onslaught of Russian strikes, help the 2.8 million refugees fleeing the war-torn country, and punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading a sovereign nation, bad actors leading Iran, North Korea, and China are all making strategic moves that experts fear will ultimately make the world far more dangerous.