US 'Far Behind' Russia's Polar Plan for 'Arctic Silk Road,' $110 Billion Mega-Port

Even as Russia positions its troops and armor for a high-stakes global stare-down over Ukraine, the Kremlin’s gaze is also trained on the Arctic, where a planned $110 billion mega-port on the remote Taymr peninsula would cement the country as a shipping powerhouse and dominant polar force.

Such development in the ice-capped Arctic region was considered unfathomable until recent years, when warmer weather ushered in ice-free summers in parts of Russia’s Arctic domain.