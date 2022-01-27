US 'Far Behind' Russia's Polar Plan for 'Arctic Silk Road,' $110 Billion Mega-Port

Even as Russia positions its troops and armor for a high-stakes global stare-down over Ukraine, the Kremlin’s gaze is also trained on the Arctic, where a planned $110 billion mega-port on the remote Taymr peninsula would cement the country as a shipping powerhouse and dominant polar force.
Such development in the ice-capped Arctic region was considered unfathomable until recent years, when warmer weather ushered in ice-free summers in parts of Russia’s Arctic domain.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin